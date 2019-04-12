Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
NYC eatery heats up cultural appropriation debate
A Jewish woman touted her eatery as offering “clean” American-Chinese cuisine reignited the cultural appropriation fight
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
NYC eatery heats up cultural appropriation debate
Terry Tang, Associated Press
Published 1:04 p.m. ET April 12, 2019 | Updated 1:06 p.m. ET April 12, 2019
A Jewish woman who touted her New York City eatery as offering “clean” American-Chinese cuisine has become the latest restaurateur accused of stereotyping and cultural appropriation.
Lucky Lee’s, which opened this week in Greenwich Village, reignited the debate about how chefs should handle cooking food from a culture that’s not their own.
Online critics say the restaurant in its promotion relied on tired, racist tropes that Chinese food is unsanitary or grotesque.
In previous Instagram and blog posts, Arielle Haspel described Chinese dishes as swimming in “globs of processed butter,” sodium and MSG and causing “icky” feelings.
Haspel says she was not commenting negatively on all Chinese food.
But in the social media age, chefs and restaurant owners are being called out more than ever for perceived cultural missteps.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/nation/2019/04/12/nyc-eatery-heats-cultural-appropriation-debate/39337029/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.