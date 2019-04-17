Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Time releases its 100 most influential people issue
The issue is composed of short tributes written by fellow global luminaries throughout all industries
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Time releases its 100 most influential people issue
The Associated Press
Published 12:26 p.m. ET April 17, 2019 | Updated 12:29 p.m. ET April 17, 2019
New York – Taylor Swift, TV journalist Gayle King and soccer star Mohamed Salah are among the six famous faces featured on the covers of Time’s annual “100 Most Influential People in the World” issue.
The other cover stars also included House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and actors Sandra Oh and Dwayne Johnson.
Fellow Democrat Hillary Clinton wrote Pelosi “is living proof that when it comes to getting the job done, more often than not, it takes a woman.”
Johnson was praised for establishing a positive work environment, while Oh is cited for her creative life.
Musician Shawn Mendes wrote Swift “makes anyone older feel young again.”
The issue is composed of short tributes written by fellow global luminaries throughout all industries.
Beyoncé penned an essay on former first lady Michelle Obama. President Donald Trump and Special Counsel Robert Mueller were also on this year’s list.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/nation/2019/04/17/time-influential-people/39356699/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.