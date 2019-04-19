Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Bobcat survives Calif. wildfire, has 4 kittens
Thousand Oaks, Calif. – Wildlife officials say a young bobcat captured, collared and released a day before a massive, deadly wildfire has given birth to four kittens.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Bobcat survives Calif. wildfire, has 4 kittens
Associated Press
Published 2:20 p.m. ET April 19, 2019
Thousand Oaks, Calif. – Wildlife officials say a young bobcat captured, collared and released a day before a massive, deadly wildfire has given birth to four kittens.
Officials with the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area said Friday that biologists recently found the bobcat’s den in dense vegetation in a large residential backyard in Thousand Oaks.
While their mother was away, the biologists weighed, measured and tagged one male and three female kittens.
Their mother, B-362, was tagged the day before the start of last year’s Woolsey Fire, which destroyed 1,600 structures and left three people dead.
Biologist Joanne Moriarty says in a statement that it’s been a stressful time for wildlife, “but we’re happy to see her thriving.”
Another female bobcat being studied has remained in the burn area but hasn’t reproduced.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/nation/2019/04/19/bobcat-births-fire/39367515/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.