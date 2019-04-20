Border patrol agents found a baby sitting in the backseat of a car next to 275 pounds of marijuana in south Texas, according to charging documents.

On April 12, a person in Brownsville called border patrol, saying a large amount of narcotics were just loaded into a white Ford Escape. An agent pulled over the car in which Ashley Renee Resendiz, 22, and Carla Michelle Resendiz, 47, were driving, officials said.

The agent said large bundles of drugs were clearly visible in the backseat of the car. Ashley Resendiz’s infant son was in a car seat next to the pile of drugs, according to charging documents.

Both women were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. The baby was released into a relative’s custody.

The women were pulled over near the Rio Bend Golf Course, which is near the Mexico border and an area that agents noted is a well-known corridor for drug smuggling.

