Will Beck, right, who escaped during the shooting attack nearly 20 years ago, joins his family during a vigil at the memorial for the victims of the massacre Friday, April 19, 2019, in Littleton, Colo. (Photo: David Zalubowski / AP)

Littleton, Colo. – A steady stream of people are visiting a memorial to the 13 people killed at Columbine High School 20 years ago ahead of a remembrance ceremony in suburban Denver.

Visitors left dozens of single flowers along with cards and seed packets for columbines, the Colorado state flower, on the inner circle of the memorial Saturday.

Sheriff’s deputies patrolled the area on foot and by bike on a warm day as baseball games went on at nearby fields.

Saturday’s events in the suburban area surrounding Columbine end a three-day slate of somber ceremonies honoring the victims and lending support to survivors, the school and victims’ families.

This week brought a new burden as federal authorities led a manhunt for a Florida teen “infatuated” with the shooting. She was discovered dead in an apparent suicide Wednesday in the foothills west of Denver.

