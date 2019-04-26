President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks to the media at the White House, Friday April 26, 2019, in Washington as he heads to Indianapolis where he is expected to speak at the annual meeting of the National Rifle Association. (Photo: Jacquelyn Martin / AP)

Washington – President Donald Trump says he feels “young” and “vibrant” at age 72 and thinks he can beat 76-year-old Joe Biden “easily.”

A reporter asked Trump at the White House on Friday how old is too old to be president of the United States.

Trump said: “I just feel like a young man. I’m so young. I can’t believe it. … I’m a young vibrant man.”

Then he smiled and said he’s not sure about Democratic presidential contender Biden, the second-oldest contender in the race behind Bernie Sanders.

Trump said: “I look at Joe. I don’t know about him.”

But Trump added that he would never say anyone is too old to be president.

