This photo provided by the California Highway Patrol shows a baby seal lion sitting in the back of a patrol car after being rescued along Highway 101 in South San Francisco. (Photo: AP)

San Francisco – A baby sea lion wandered onto a busy highway in South San Francisco Tuesday, stopping vehicles and alarming motorists before officials whisked it away.

SFGATE reports California Highway Patrol received the call around 8:30 a.m. Motorists had tried to shoo the sea lion to safer ground, with one man getting out of his car to herd the sea lion with a handkerchief.

Highway patrol succeeded in getting the animal into a patrol car, where video taken by KGO-TV shows the sea lion bobbing its head in the backseat.

The sea lion may have come from a nearby creek.

It was taken to the Peninsula Humane Society and will be transported to the Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito, California.

The sea lion will then move to a rehabilitation pool to recover.

