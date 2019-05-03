Lincoln, Neb. – Police say a 32-year-old Nebraska man is recovering after dropping his gun on a sidewalk, causing it to fire and shoot him in the genitals.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that police believe the man was walking Wednesday night in north Lincoln when a .22-caliber gun dropped out of his pocket, hit the ground and fired.

Police say the man gave conflicting accounts of how the shooting occurred and was cited on suspicion of discharging a firearm in the city and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

Police say the man’s injuries are not life-threatening.

