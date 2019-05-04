Tyson Foods Inc. will expand a voluntary recall of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strips after more consumers reported fragments of metal in “a small number of products,” the company said in statement. (Photo: FSIS.gov)

Tyson Foods Inc. will expand a voluntary recall of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strips after more consumers reported fragments of metal in “a small number of products,” the company said in statement.

It originally issued a recall of 69,093 pounds of strip products on March 21 and now the expansion includes an additional 11.8 million pounds, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a separate statement.

Tyson Foods said it’s expanding the recall in the interest of public health “even though the vast majority of the products have already been consumed without any reported incidents.”

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/nation/2019/05/04/tyson-chicken-strip-recall/39446521/