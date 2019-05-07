Court hears appeal to reinstate lawsuit in church massacre
Richmond, Va. – Survivors and relatives of nine people killed in a racist attack at a South Carolina church have asked a federal appeals court to reinstate their lawsuit over a faulty background check that allowed Dylann Roof to buy the gun he used in the 2015 shooting.
A judge dismissed the lawsuit last year.
The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments Tuesday.
The families’ lawyer argued that a National Instant Criminal Background Check System examiner was required to do additional research after learning Roof had been arrested. But a government lawyer said the system’s standard operating procedures aren’t mandatory.
The FBI has acknowledged that a drug charge should have prevented Roof from buying the gun. Roof was sentenced to death in the massacre at Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.