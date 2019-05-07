A vehicle drives through Mississippi River flood water in downtown Alton, Illinois, on Monday, May 6, 2019. Flooding from the Mississippi River closed streets downtown, forced the closure of Argosy Casino and flooded the basements of several businesses. The Mississippi River is expected to crest at 34.8 feet on Monday, almost 14 feet above flood stage. (Photo: David Carson / AP)

t. Louis – Another round of rain has led to more flash flood watches across the Midwest.

The National Weather Service issued the watches Tuesday for parts of Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas. And communities along the Mississippi River remained under flood warnings as high water levels made their way downstream, closing roads and shutting off regional locks and dams to navigation.

In eastern Missouri, about seven levee systems have either been overtopped or breached in Pike County, while a couple more were broken in St. Charles County.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that near Granite City, Illinois, a levee failure south of a Chouteau Island intake facility for Illinois American Water caused the utility to issue a mandatory water conservation order to all of its 92,000 Metro East customers.

