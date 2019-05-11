Chicago – A man suspected of firing a gun at police has died after officers shot him on the West Side on Saturday afternoon in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood.

The 30-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of South Lawndale Avenue shortly after 3:30 p.m., police said.

A 43-year-old Chicago police officer who suffered chest and ankle pain was taken to Rush University Medical Center following the incident, said Chicago Fire Department Deputy District Chief Curtis Hudson. He was not shot but injured his ankle while jumping a fence, giving chase.

The crime scene spanned several blocks on Lawndale near Frazier Preparatory Academy with more than a dozen police vehicles and the mobile command center.

Small groups of neighbors gathered outside the scene, some holding umbrellas against a light rain.

Neighbors reported hearing two separate bursts of gunfire.

A woman who lives in a nearby apartment complex but did not want to give her name said she heard the first burst of gunfire. Her daughter then heard the second.

“Mommy, there are police by my school,” the woman said her daughter told her.

