Man dubbed ‘Broadway Bandit’ arrested after prison release
New York – A dying New Yorker dubbed the “Broadway Bandit” has been arrested in a bank robbery that occurred only nine days after his release from prison where he served time for robbing five banks.
Jamie Frierson was back in federal custody Tuesday, charged with robbing a Bronx bank last Wednesday.
William F. Sweeney Jr., head of New York’s FBI office, says Frierson “clearly did not learn his lesson.”
U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman called it a “repeat performance.”
Last August, the 49-year-old Manhattan resident was convicted by a jury of collecting over $10,000 by robbing five banks in less than two weeks in August 2017.
Frierson was freed after his lawyer said at sentencing that he had liver cancer and likely has only two years to live.
His lawyer didn’t comment.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.