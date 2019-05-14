New York – A dying New Yorker dubbed the “Broadway Bandit” has been arrested in a bank robbery that occurred only nine days after his release from prison where he served time for robbing five banks.

Jamie Frierson was back in federal custody Tuesday, charged with robbing a Bronx bank last Wednesday.

William F. Sweeney Jr., head of New York’s FBI office, says Frierson “clearly did not learn his lesson.”

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman called it a “repeat performance.”

Last August, the 49-year-old Manhattan resident was convicted by a jury of collecting over $10,000 by robbing five banks in less than two weeks in August 2017.

Frierson was freed after his lawyer said at sentencing that he had liver cancer and likely has only two years to live.

His lawyer didn’t comment.

