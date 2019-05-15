Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Police: 5-year-old brings crack cocaine to preschool
Philadelphia police are investigating after a 5-year-old boy brought about two dozen vials of crack cocaine into a preschool
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Police: 5-year-old brings crack cocaine to preschool
The Associated Press
Published 1:32 p.m. ET May 15, 2019 | Updated 1:35 p.m. ET May 15, 2019
Philadelphia – Philadelphia police are investigating after a 5-year-old boy brought about two dozen vials of crack cocaine into a preschool at a Roman Catholic church.
Police say the boy told a teacher’s aide at St. Cyprian Children’s Center that the person who handed him the bag told him to hide it.
The Archdiocese of Philadelphia tells WTXF-TV that the teacher’s aide took the bag, which she suspected held drugs, informed an administrator, and they called 911.
No other children came in contact with the drugs, and no one was harmed.
No arrests have been made.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/nation/2019/05/15/police-year-old-brings-crack-cocaine-preschool/39482567/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.