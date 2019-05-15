Share This Story!
Video released of man shoved off bus in Vegas murder case
Police in Las Vegas have released security video they say shows a woman shoving a 74-year-old man off a public bus
The Associated Press
Published 2:03 p.m. ET May 15, 2019 | Updated 2:29 p.m. ET May 15, 2019
Las Vegas – Police in Las Vegas have released security video they say shows a woman shoving a 74-year-old man off a public bus after witnesses say he asked her to be nice to other passengers.
The video shows Serge Fournier landing face-first on a sidewalk east of downtown on March 21. He died April 23.
The Clark County coroner ruled Fournier’s death a homicide resulting from his injuries.
Authorities arrested 25-year-old Cadesha Michelle Bishop on May 6. She has been charged with murder and remains jailed on $100,000 bail pending a preliminary hearing of evidence May 21.
Public defense attorney Charles Cano, who represents Bishop, didn’t immediately respond Wednesday to messages.
A department statement says investigators still seek witnesses to the March 21 incident.
