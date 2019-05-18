In this image from video provided by WABC TV, flames shoot from the digital billboard at 3 Times Square in New York City, Saturday, May 18, 2019. (Photo: AP)

New York – Firefighters have responded to the scene of digital billboard on fire in Times Square.

Flames stated to shoot out of the LED billboard just after 3 p.m. Saturday.

The Fire Department says no injuries have been reported and there was no damage to the building the sign is attached to.

A department spokesman says firefighters are working turn the billboard’s power off.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/nation/2019/05/18/digital-billboard-catches-fire-times-square/39493573/