In this Feb. 21, 2018 file photo, models display items from Gucci's women's Fall/Winter 2018-2019 collection, presented during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy. (Photo: Antonio Calanni, AP)

Phoenix – The top civil rights organization for Sikhs in the United States says Nordstrom has apologized to the community for selling an $800 turban they found offensive, but they are still waiting to hear from the Gucci brand that designed it.

Simran Jeet Singh is a senior fellow with the New York-based Sikh Coalition. He says the turban has a deep religious significance for the men of his faith and companies commodify something sacred to them.

He recalled Saturday that Sikhs wearing turbans have been attacked in hate crimes, including a man killed in Arizona days after 9/11.

Nordstrom said it wasn’t their intent to disrespect “this religious and cultural symbol”

In February, Gucci apologized for selling a sweater that evoked blackface for many people. Emails seeking comment have been sent.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/nation/2019/05/18/nordstrom-apologizes-expensive-sikh-turban/39493651/