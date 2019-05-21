Pedestrians walk outside the former site of what housed an off-campus clinic run by Dr. Richard Strauss, a now-dead Ohio State team doctor, Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo: John Minchillo, AP)

Toledo, Ohio – Attorneys for nearly 60 men who say they were sexually abused by a now-dead Ohio State team doctor want the school to release the names of coaches and administrators who allegedly knew about the wrongdoing but did nothing.

They also want the university to come up with a specific plan by June for how to deal with future sexual abuse allegations.

Dr. Richard Strauss (Photo: Ohio State University)

This comes after a report released last week said Dr. Richard Strauss sexually abused at least 177 male students for two decades into the 1990s.

The investigation also revealed that dozens of Ohio State personnel heard concerns about Strauss but failed to take action. The report released only a few names.

Attorney Ilann Maazel says those names shouldn’t be secret.

Ohio State’s president has apologized and says the university has changed.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/nation/2019/05/21/ohio-state-team-doctor/39499973/