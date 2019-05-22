In this June 23, 2018 file photo, a U.S. Border Patrol Agent walks between vehicles outside the Central Processing Center in McAllen, Texas. (Photo: David J. Phillip, AP)

San Diego – U.S. authorities say 32 migrants have tested positive for influenza at a major processing center on the Mexican border that was temporarily closed to stop the outbreak.

It’s unclear if anyone ill came in contact with a 16-year-old Guatemalan boy who was held at the facility in McAllen, Texas. He died Monday, a day after he was diagnosed and transferred to a smaller station.

A Border Patrol official says the 32 sick children and adults have been quarantined at a smaller processing center. The official spoke with reporters on condition of anonymity because there is an ongoing investigation.

The official says the center has been cleaned and will soon reopen. The closure further strains an overstretched system. Migrants were sent to other stations during the brief shutdown.

