Hay bales and equipment are pictured in a flooded field, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Kingfisher, Okla. Flooding following heavy rains was an issue across the state. (Photo: Sue Ogrocki, AP)

Webbers Falls, Okla. – A small town in Oklahoma is urging residents to evacuate as the Arkansas River heads toward near-historic levels.

Forecasters say major flooding is expected in Webbers Falls, a town of about 600 people about 140 miles east of Oklahoma City.

According to the National Weather Service, the Arkansas River was at 34.5 feet, or 6.5 feet above flood stage, as of Wednesday morning. The river was expected to rise to 40 feet by Thursday morning. The National Weather Service says the flooding poses an “extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation.”

Forecasters say parts of Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas could see severe weather Wednesday, the latest in a multi-day stretch of storms that have spawned dozens of tornadoes and caused two deaths in Missouri.

