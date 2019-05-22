Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
6-week-old kitten rescued from Cupertino storm drain
A woman walking heard meowing and looked down to see the tiny ball of fur at the bottom of the drain
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
6-week-old kitten rescued from Cupertino storm drain
Associated Press
Published 8:45 a.m. ET May 22, 2019 | Updated 8:45 a.m. ET May 22, 2019
Cupertino, Calif. – Authorities in the San Francisco Bay Area have rescued a 6-week-old kitten from a storm drain.
A woman walking in Cupertino heard meowing and looked down to see the tiny ball of fur at the bottom of the drain Tuesday morning.
The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office says members of the San Jose Fire Department lifted the heavy metal grating on the drain and a deputy jumped down to rescue the orange and white calico.
The tiny kitten was examined and fed and will be held at an animal shelter for possible adoption.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/nation/2019/05/22/week-old-kitten-rescued-cupertino-storm-drain/39503675/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.