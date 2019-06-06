In this May 29, 2014 file photo, a man passes The Stonewall Inn in New York's Greenwich Village. The bar was the site of the Stonewall uprising that started on June 28, 1969 and galvanized the Gay Rights Movement. June 2019 Pride Month marks the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall uprising, with events that commemorate that moment and its impact through the last five decades. (Photo: Richard Drew, AP, File)

New York – New York City’s police commissioner has apologized for the 1969 police raid at the Stonewall Inn that catalyzed the modern LGBT rights movement.

In a Thursday April 18, 2019 file photo, New York Police Commissioner James O'Neill, left, and Deputy Commissioner John Miller, right, hold a press conference. O'Neill apologized Thursday, June 6, 2019 for the 1969 police raid at the Stonewall Inn, which catalyzed the modern LGBT rights movement. (Photo: Bebeto Matthews, AP, File)

Commissioner James O’Neill said Thursday that “the actions taken by the NYPD were wrong” at the gay bar in New York City’s Greenwich Village.

He called the actions and laws of the time discriminatory and said, “For that, I apologize.”

The apology comes just weeks ahead of the 50th anniversary of the raid and the rebellion it sparked on June 28, 1969, as patrons and others fought back against officers and against a social order that kept gay life in the shadows.

It wasn’t the first time that gay people had demonstrated or clashed with police, but it proved a turning point that spurred a wave of activism.

