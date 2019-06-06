Oak Island, N.C. – A volunteer water rescue team saved an 8-year-old boy who floated away from the North Carolina coast on a raft shaped like a unicorn.
News outlets report that the Ohio boy was at the beach on Oak Island on Monday when a gust of wind blew the raft nearly half a mile (0.8 kilometers) out to sea. Volunteers with Oak Island Water Rescue say the unicorn float acted as a sail, which caused it to move too fast for the boy to stop.
Rescue crews say family members called 911 and the team used a raft to reach the boy and bring him back to shore.
WWAY-TV reports other floats blew out to sea several times last year, but this was the first time a child was still on board.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/nation/2019/06/06/year-old-unicorn-shaped-float-rescued-sea/39551611/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.