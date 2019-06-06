In this photo provided by Oak Island Water Rescue members of the Oak Island Water Rescue return a rescued child who was on a unicorn raft, hundreds of yards off the beach in Oak Island, N.C., Monday, June 3, 2019. (Photo: Carl Mauney, AP)

Oak Island, N.C. – A volunteer water rescue team saved an 8-year-old boy who floated away from the North Carolina coast on a raft shaped like a unicorn.

News outlets report that the Ohio boy was at the beach on Oak Island on Monday when a gust of wind blew the raft nearly half a mile (0.8 kilometers) out to sea. Volunteers with Oak Island Water Rescue say the unicorn float acted as a sail, which caused it to move too fast for the boy to stop.

Rescue crews say family members called 911 and the team used a raft to reach the boy and bring him back to shore.

In this photo provided by Oak Island Water Rescue members of the Oak Island Water Rescue pose with the child who was rescued from a unicorn raft, hundreds of yards off the beach in Oak Island, N.C., Wednesday, June 5, 2019. (Photo: Carl Mauney, AP)

WWAY-TV reports other floats blew out to sea several times last year, but this was the first time a child was still on board.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/nation/2019/06/06/year-old-unicorn-shaped-float-rescued-sea/39551611/