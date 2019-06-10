7 motorcyclists clocked riding 125 mph down New Hampshire highway
Raymond, N.H. – New Hampshire state police have arrested seven motorcyclists from Massachusetts on reckless driving charges after they were clocked riding 125 mph on a highway.
Police say the arrests happened Sunday afternoon in Raymond, New Hampshire. Troopers were alerted to a group of motorcyclists traveling high speeds on Route 101.
Police say the motorcycles were recorded traveling at 125 mph in a 65-mph zone. Two of the motorcyclists had passengers.
All seven men are scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 16.
