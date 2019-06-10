Monday morning, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 hit in Lake Erie, just off the shoreline of northeast Ohio, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed.

The quake was both "minor" in scale and shallow in its depth, taking place about five kilometers below the Earth's surface, said Don Blakeman, a geophysicist with the USGS.

A USGS graphic, "Did you feel it?," shows the quake's impact was felt mostly close to the shoreline. More than 3,600 people online reported having felt the earthquake.

The "shake map" shows the earthquake's impact was mostly felt on the Ohio side of Lake Erie. Some of it reached the Canadian portion but not land. Most of northeast Ohio felt it, down to Akron.

Earthquakes are caused by built-up stress in tectonic plates, Blakeman explained. Ohio is not on a fault line; Monday's quake is an "intra-plate" earthquake, he said.

Because the earthquake took place so close to the surface, Blakeman said, people may have experienced items falling off shelves. But the magnitude of the earthquake is below what would cause structural damage, he said.

