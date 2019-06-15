Share This Story!
Rodney Smith Jr. says he will now continue providing free lawn care to the elderly, disabled, single mothers and veterans in Alabama
The Associated Press
Published 9:38 a.m. ET June 15, 2019 | Updated 9:44 a.m. ET June 15, 2019
Birmingham, Ala. – An Alabama man says he has completed his quest to mow lawns for veterans in all 50 states.
Rodney Smith Jr. tweeted Friday that he’s headed home from Hawaii after cutting grass in Oahu. He got to his last state with help from Delta Air Lines.
He says he will now continue providing free lawn care to the elderly, disabled, single mothers and veterans in Alabama.
Smith was inspired to begin a free yard mowing service in 2015 after seeing an elderly man cutting his lawn. That morphed into a mission to cut grass for service veterans in every U.S. state.
Smith drove across the country this spring posting photos of himself with veterans as he cut their lawns. Individual and corporate donations helped pay for hotel rooms and other expenses.
