Dallas – The family of the 22-year-old man who opened fire on a Dallas courthouse say he had received mental health treatment and that they believe he wanted to be killed.

Members of the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Marshal's Service tend to the downed shooter after shots were fired Monday morning, June 17, 2019 at the Earle Cabell federal courthouse in Dallas. (Photo: Tom Fox, AP)

Brian Isaack Clyde’s father and stepmother told The Dallas Morning News that they hadn’t seen any warning signs but think he went to the Earle Cabell Federal Building so security would kill him.

Investigators, however, haven’t determined a motive. The courthouse reopened for regular business Wednesday.

Federal agents shot Clyde Monday after he opened fire while dressed in a black mask and heavy vest. He was carrying a high-powered rifle and more than 150 rounds of ammunition.

Paul Clyde said his son was a skilled gunman and did not intend to shoot anyone.

His mother, Nubia Brede-Clyde, told the paper Clyde had been in a mental institution during his time in the Army.

The Army says Brian Isaack Clyde served as an infantryman from August 2015 to February 2017 and achieved the rank of private first class and was never deployed to a war zone. The FBI says he was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army.

Clyde’s period of service was shorter than a typical Army contract, suggesting he left the military earlier than planned.

