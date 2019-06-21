Share This Story!
Cocaine haul from ship grows, arrests now stand at 6
It’s the largest cocaine haul in the history of U.S. Customs
Associated Press
Published 11:25 a.m. ET June 21, 2019 | Updated 12:03 p.m. ET June 21, 2019
Philadelphia – Federal authorities have upped the amount of cocaine they say they’ve seized from a ship at the Philadelphia port to more than 35,000 pounds, or 15,876 kilograms.
They said Friday it’s the largest cocaine haul in the history of U.S. Customs. They put the street value of the drugs at $1.1 billion.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the investigation has now resulted in the arrests of six crew members. They are due for hearings Monday in federal court.
Agents are still inspecting containers aboard the MSC Gayane, which was sailing under a Liberian flag.
Authorities boarded the ship Sunday night for a routine screening, and a full investigation began Monday.
Under heavy security, federal agents displayed thousands of pounds of seized cocaine during a briefing at Philadelphia’s Custom House.
