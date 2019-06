St. Louis – Two Missouri police officers are hospitalized in serious condition following an accident involving a motorcade escorting the body of a fallen police officer to a funeral home.

North County Police Cooperative Major Ron Martin addresses the media with support from Vinita Park Mayor James McGee as he talks about fallen police officer Michael Langsdorf during a news conference at Beyond Housing on Monday, June 24, 2019. (Photo: Robert Cohen, AP)

Officer Michael Langsdorf of the North County Police Cooperative was killed Sunday after responding to a bad check case in the St. Louis County town of Wellston. A suspect is charged with first-degree murder.

On Thursday, a procession was escorting the officer’s body to a funeral home in St. Louis when an accident injured two officers on motorcycles.

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that one officer was from the St. Charles County Police Department, the other from the Webster Groves Police Department.

The funeral for Langsdorf is Monday at the Cathedral Basilica in St. Louis.

