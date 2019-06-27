Vaccine no match against flu bug that popped up near end
Atlanta – U.S. health officials say the flu vaccine has again turned out to be a big disappointment.
The vaccine didn’t work against a flu bug that popped up halfway through the flu season. Figures released Thursday show the vaccine was only 29% effective overall.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the vaccine turned out to be a mismatch against the later strain.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/nation/2019/06/27/vaccine-match-flu-bug-popped-near-end/39629365/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.