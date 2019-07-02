The small airplane crashed as it was taking off from the Dallas-area airport Sunday morning, a spokeswoman for the town of Addison, Texas, said. (Photo: Shaban Athuman, AP)

Dallas – Two more of the 10 people who were killed in a small plane crash at a suburban Dallas airport have been publicly identified.

Jinky Hicks, the presiding director of Tennis Competitors of Dallas, said in an email Monday that a league director, Mary Titus, and her husband, John, were among the eight passengers who were killed in Sunday morning’s crash.

He says five other members of the organization were also aboard the Beechcraft BE-350 King Air, which crashed moments after taking off from Addison Municipal Airport.

The plane was supposed to fly to St. Petersburg, Florida.

Eight of the 10 people killed in the fiery crash now have been identified.

Witnesses and authorities say the aircraft struggled to gain altitude before veering into a hangar not far from a busy commercial strip and densely populated residential neighborhoods.

