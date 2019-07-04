San Francisco – A large earthquake has rattled a large swath of Southern California. There are no immediate reports of damage.

The quake measured with a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 struck Wednesday morning near the town of Ridgecrest, California, about 150 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

People from the desert to the Pacific coast in Southern California reported feeling it.

