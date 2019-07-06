Laconia, N.h. – Thousands of motorcyclists have traveled through parts of New Hampshire as a tribute to seven bikers killed in a collision with a pickup truck last month.
An estimated 3,000 motorcycles, with 4,500 riders from around the country, took part in the Ride for the Fallen 7 on Saturday. They road 90 miles from Laconia to the crash site in Randolph, where a memorial service was held in a nearby field.
Those killed were members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club. President Manny Ribeiro says the show of support is “just amazing.” He says of the ride: “This is what happens when good people die.”
The bikers were killed June 21 when a pickup truck hauling a flatbed trailer crashed into them. The driver has pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/nation/2019/07/06/thousands-motorcyclists-ride-honor-dead-bikers/39659791/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.