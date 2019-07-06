Laconia, N.h. – Thousands of motorcyclists have traveled through parts of New Hampshire as a tribute to seven bikers killed in a collision with a pickup truck last month.

This photo provided by Miranda Thompson shows the scene where several motorcycles and a pickup truck collided on a rural, two-lane highway Friday, June 21, 2019 in Randolph, N.H. New Hampshire State Police said a 2016 Dodge 2500 pickup truck collided with the riders on U.S. 2 Friday evening. The cause of the deadly collision is not yet known. The pickup truck was on fire when emergency crews arrived. (Miranda Thompson via AP) (Photo: Miranda Thompson, AP)

An estimated 3,000 motorcycles, with 4,500 riders from around the country, took part in the Ride for the Fallen 7 on Saturday. They road 90 miles from Laconia to the crash site in Randolph, where a memorial service was held in a nearby field.

Those killed were members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club. President Manny Ribeiro says the show of support is “just amazing.” He says of the ride: “This is what happens when good people die.”

The bikers were killed June 21 when a pickup truck hauling a flatbed trailer crashed into them. The driver has pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide.

