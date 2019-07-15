LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

New Orleans – Even though Tropical Depression Barry did not unleash catastrophic flooding in Louisiana, many across the Gulf Coast were urged to take heed of tornado and flash-flood warnings Monday as the storm moved north.

Barry was downgraded from a tropical storm on Sunday afternoon but continued to pose a threat. Much of Louisiana and Mississippi were under flash-flood watches, as were parts of Arkansas, eastern Texas, western Tennessee and southeastern Missouri.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards urged residents to be cautious as they ventured outside after a weekend in which many had sheltered indoors.

He said he was “extremely grateful” that the storm had not caused the disastrous floods that had earlier been forecast. More than 90 people had been rescued in 11 parishes, but there were no reports of weather-related fatalities, Edwards said.

“This was a storm that obviously could have played out very, very differently,” he said. “We’re thankful that the worst-case scenario did not happen.”

Forecasters warned of a continued threat of heavy rains into Monday as the center of the storm trudged inland. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Sunday parts of south-central Louisiana could still have rainfall totals of up to 12 inches (30 centimeters), with isolated pockets of 15 inches .

Hurricane Barry: Before and after
Clouds cover the sky over New Orleans ahead of Tropical Storm Barry making landfall in the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday, July 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Workers board up windows in the French Quarter Friday, July 12, 2019, in New Orleans, ahead of Tropical Storm Barry. The National Weather Service in New Orleans says water is already starting to cover some low lying roads as Tropical Storm Barry approaches the state from the Gulf of Mexico.
People check out the waves on Lakeshore Drive in New Orleans, Friday, July 12, 2019, as water moves in from Lake Pontchartrain from the storm surge from Tropical Storm Barry in the Gulf of Mexico. The area is behind a levee that protects the rest of the city. Barry could harm the Gulf Coast environment in a number of ways. But scientists say itâ€™s hard to predict how severe the damage will be. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Wind blows through the trees as there is very little flooding from Lake Pontchartrain on Lakeshore Drive in New Orleans, Saturday, July 13, 2019 ahead of landfall of Tropical Storm Barry in the Gulf of Mexico. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Kit Stovall loads sandbags into his pickup truck with the help of Mississippi Department of Corrections inmates in Fernwood, Miss., on Saturday, July 13, 2019, as Hurricane Barry approaches landfall. Governors declared emergencies in Louisiana and Mississippi, and authorities took unprecedented precautions in closing floodgates and raising the barriers around New Orleans.
Chris Nguyen and his father, Trung, look at the moving water that breached the top of a levee in Plaquemines Parish just south of New Orleans as Hurricane Barry makes landfall along the coast on Saturday, July 13, 2019.
Ray Leon swims in the Mississippi River Friday, July 12, 2019, in New Orleans, ahead of Tropical Storm Barry. The National Weather Service in New Orleans says water is already starting to cover some low lying roads as Tropical Storm Barry approaches the state from the Gulf of Mexico.
Aimee Cutter, owner of Beach House restaurant, walks through water surge from Lake Pontchartrain on Lakeshore Drive in Mandeville, La., ahead of Tropical Storm Barry, Saturday, July 13, 2019. Barry is expected to reach hurricane strength by the time its center reaches the Louisiana coast, expected before noon local time.
Aimee Cutter the owner of Beach House restaurant walks through water surge from Lake Pontchartrain on Lakeshore Drive in Mandeville, La., ahead of Tropical Storm Barry, Saturday, July 13, 2019. Barry is expected to reach hurricane strength by the time its center reaches the Louisiana coast, expected before noon local time. The storm is expected to weaken after it moves inland.
Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, left center, helps move a wooden barricade to block a road where water was rising in Plaquemines Parish just south of New Orleans as Hurricane Barry makes landfall along the coast on Saturday, July 13, 2019.
Barry Williams talks to a friend on his smartphone as he wades through storm surge from Lake Pontchartrain on Lakeshore Drive in Mandeville, La., as Hurricane Barry approaches Saturday, July 13, 2019. Barry had strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane by Saturday morning, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.
The roof of the Solar's Apartments in Morgan City, La., is damaged by the winds of Tropical Storm Barry, Saturday, July 13, 2019. Nearly all businesses in Morgan City were shuttered as coastal Louisiana braced for the arrival of Tropical Storm Barry.
    Up to 14 inches of rain has fallen in parts of Louisiana, forecasters said Monday.

    In Mississippi, forecasters said 8 inches of rain had fallen in parts of Jasper and Jones counties, with several more inches possible.

    Monday’s rainfall prompted multiple flash flood warnings in Louisiana and in Mississippi – and even more rain was piling up as thunderstorms continued to stream across both states.

    Barry’s center was moving from northern Louisiana into Arkansas.

    New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Sunday the city was “beyond lucky” that rainfall there fell well short of early predictions of a deluge that could overwhelm the city’s pumping systems.

    “We were spared,” she said at a news conference, while noting the city was ready to help nearby parishes hit harder.

    About 51,000 customers in Louisiana, 1,800 customers in Mississippi and another 1,700 customers in Arkansas were without power Sunday night, according to poweroutage.us.

    Edwards thanked the public for taking officials’ warnings seriously over the weekend, but he also reminded residents that it is still relatively early in the Atlantic’s hurricane season.

    “Based on what we’ve experienced, I think (we will be) even better prepared for next time – and we do know that there will be a next time,” Edwards said.

    Drew reported from Raleigh, North Carolina. Contributing to this report were Associated Press writers Kevin McGill in New Orleans; Jay Reeves in Mandeville; Rogelio Solis in Morgan City; Jeff Martin in Atlanta; and Jeffrey Collins in Columbia, South Carolina.

