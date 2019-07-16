The flooded welcome sign at the entrance to Eagle Lake community near Vicksburg, Miss. In a Monday, July 15, posting of the short video on Twitter, Gov. Phil Bryant made reference that "the South Delta has become an ocean," with the additional rainfall from Tropical Depression Barry. (Photo: Bobby Morgan, AP)

Arkadelphia, Ark. – Forecasters are warning of extreme flash flooding in parts of Arkansas as the remnants of a massive tropical storm drift through the state.

The National Weather Service says 4 to 7 inches of rain has fallen early Tuesday in the southwest part of the state. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says the remnants of Barry are expected to drop another 3 to 6 inches of rain in parts of southern Arkansas, northern Mississippi and far southwestern Tennessee.

As of 4 a.m. Tuesday, the center of the storm was about 205 miles north of Little Rock.

Barry spared New Orleans and Baton Rouge from catastrophic flooding but still drenched other parts of Louisiana with torrential rains.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/nation/2019/07/16/remnants-barry-drench-parts-southwest-arkansas/39690849/