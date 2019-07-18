LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Space Center, Houston – This story was first published after NASA astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walked on the moon on July 20, 1969. The Associated Press is republishing a version of the story to mark the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

The 50th anniversary of man's walk on the moon
Astronaut Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin Jr. poses for a photograph beside the U.S. flag deployed on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission on July 20, 1969. Aldrin and fellow astronaut Neil Armstrong were the first men to walk on the lunar surface, where temperatures ranged from 243 degrees above to 279 degrees below zero. Astronaut Michael Collins flew the command module. July 20, 2019 will mark the 50th anniversary of the historic footstep.
On July 16, 1969, Neil Armstrong waving in front, heads for the van that will take the crew to the rocket for launch to the moon at Kennedy Space Center in Merritt Island, Fla. Armstrong would become the first of 12 Americans to walk on the moon from 1969 to 1972.
Thousands of newsmen and photographers line the banks of a lagoon at the Cape Kennedy Press Site on July 16, 1969 as the Saturn 5 Rocket with Apollo 11 astronauts aboard thunders from its launch pad three and a half miles away.
The Apollo 11 Lunar Module ascent stage is photographed from the command service module during rendezvous in lunar orbit, July 20, 1969. The large dark colored area in the background is Smith's Sea. The Earth rises above the lunar horizon.
Astronaut Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., lunar module pilot, descends the steps of the Lunar Module ladder to walk on the moon, July 20, 1969. This picture was taken by astronaut Neil A. Armstrong with a 70mm surface camera.
A footprint left by one of the astronauts of the Apollo 11 mission shows in the soft, powder surface of the moon on July 20, 1969. Commander Neil A. Armstrong and Air Force Col. Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin Jr. became the first men to walk on the moon after blasting off from Cape Kennedy, Fla., on July 16, 1969. They headed back home from the lunar surface on July 21, 1969. The end of man's first voyage to another planet ended with a splashdown 950 miles southwest of Hawaii, thus achieving President John F. Kennedy's challenge to land men on the moon before the end of the 1960s.
A crowd in Central Park, New York, waits for news that the Apollo 11 crew has landed on the moon, July 20, 1969.
Excited fans stand and cheer the announcement over the public address system of a safe lunar landing for Apollo 11, during the Philadelphia Phillies-Chicago Cubs doubleheader at Connie Mack Stadium in Philadelphia, July 20, 1969.
American servicemen pause on a downtown Saigon, Vietnam street to read a local newspaper account of the Apollo 11 lunar landing, July 21, 1969. From left are Air Force Sgt. Michael Chivaris, Clinton, Mass.; Army Spec. 4 Andrew Hutchins, Middlebury, Vt.; Air Force Sgt. John Whalin, Indianapolis, Ind.; and Army Spec. 4 Lloyd Newton, Roseburg, Ore.
A sidewalk cafe in the center of Milan, Italy, placed a TV set outdoors to follow the 24-hour program the Italian Radio and Television Service arranged to follow the Apollo 11 astronauts' moon landing, July 20, 1969. Few people went to bed during the night as hundreds gathered in front of the many outdoor TV sets to take advantage of the cooler night air.
A family in Tokyo watches their TV screen, where President Richard Nixon is superimposed on a live TV broadcast of the Apollo 11 astronauts' salute from the moon, July 21, 1969.
In this July 20, 1969 photo, taken from a television monitor, Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong, right, trudges across the surface of the moon. Edwin E. Aldrin is seen closer to the craft.
Astronaut Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., lunar module pilot, stands on the lunar surface after the Apollo 11 landing on July 20, 1969. The Lunar Module is seen in the background.
Astronaut Edwin Aldrin walks by the footpad of the Apollo 11 Lunar Module.
Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin carries scientific experiments to a deployment site south of the lunar module Eagle. One experiment involved the inner composition of the moon, and another tried to determine the exact distance from Earth. Photo was taken by Neil Armstrong of the Apollo 11 mission on July 20, 1969.
View of the Earth from the moon, taken from Apollo 11 in July of 1969.
The front page of The Detroit News, July 21, 1969.
U.S. Navy personnel, protected by biological isolation garments, recover the Apollo 11 crew from the re-entry vehicle, which landed safely in the Pacific Ocean on July 24, 1969, after an eight-day mission to the moon.
The Apollo 11 crew waits at the command module to be picked up by U.S. Navy personnel in the Pacific Ocean on July 24, 1969.
Apollo 11 astronauts stand next to their spacecraft in 1969, from left: Col. Edwin E. Aldrin, lunar module pilot; Neil Armstrong, flight commander; and Lt. Michael Collins, command module pilot.
President Richard Nixon looks at the Apollo 11 astronauts in the isolation unit aboard the USS Hornet after splashdown and recovery, July 24, 1969. The astronauts, from left, are Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin.
The Apollo 11 crew in their isolation trailer, from left: Neil Armstrong, Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin and Michael Collins, are greeted by their wives Pat Collins, left, Jan Armstrong and Joan Aldrin, after the spacemen arrived at Ellington AFB near the Manned Spacecraft Center, Houston, Texas, on July 27, 1969.
New Yorkers line 42nd Street to cheer Apollo 11 astronauts, Aug. 13, 1969. In the lead car from left are: Edwin Aldrin, Michael Collins and Neil Armstrong, who return the greeting with waves. The motorcade traveled east on 42nd Street, toward the United Nations.
Amid ticker tape and American flags, Apollo 11 astronauts wave to revelers during a parade up lower Broadway on Aug. 13, 1969, in New York. The spacemen, from left, are Michael Collins, Edwin Aldrin Jr. and Neil A. Armstrong.
Apollo 11 astronauts, from left, Edwin Buzz Aldrin, Mike Collins and Neil Armstrong pose for photographers at the Space and Rocket Center, Saturday, July 15, 1989, Huntsville, Ala. Armstrong and Aldrin were the first men to walk on the moon; Collins piloted the command module.
Apollo 11 astronauts Michael Collins, left, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin are awarded the Samuel P. Langley medal at a ceremony at the Smithsonian's Air and Space Museum in Washington, July 20, 1999. The event marked the 30th anniversary of the historic 1969 mission to the moon. The three were presented with the highest honor bestowed by the Smithsonian Board of Regents, by Vice President Al Gore at the ceremony.
From left, Buzz Aldrin, Michael Collins and Neil Armstrong gather in the White House Oval Office in Washington, on July 20, 2009, the 40th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.
Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin speaks to a reporter in front of the Saturn 5 Aft End, the F-1 rocket engines of the first stage of the Apollo 11/Saturn 5 launch vehicle, July 20, 2004, in Washington. While Neil Armstrong passed away in 2012, both Michael Collins, 89, and Aldrin, 80, are alive today.
Visitors gather around the Apollo 11 command module Columbia that carried astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins on their historic voyage to the moon and back from July 16-24, 1969, at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Air and Space Museum in Washington, Aug. 25, 2012.
The console for Booster Systems Engineer, the first position on the first row known as "The Trench," has an overview of the display and projection screens as workers continue restoring the Apollo mission control room to replicate the Apollo mission era 50 years ago at the NASA Johnson Space Center, June 17, 2019, in Houston. The screens are displaying, from left, spacecraft telemetry data, the position of astronauts in relation to Lunar Lander while on the moon and the position of the Command Module as it orbits the moon.
    Two Americans landed on the moon and explored its surface for some two hours Sunday, planting the first human footprints in its dusty soil. They raised their nation’s flag and talked to their President on earth 240,000 miles away.

    Both civilian Neil Alden Armstrong and Air Force Col. Edwin E. “Buzz” Aldrin Jr. reported they were back in their spacecraft at 1:11 a.m. EDT Monday. “The hatch is closed and locked,” Armstrong reported.

    Millions on their home planet watched on television as the pair saluted their flag and scoured the rocky, rugged surface.

    The first to step on the moon was Armstrong, 38, of Wapakoneta, Ohio. His foot touched the surface at 10:56 p.m. EDT and he remained out for two hours and 14 minutes.

    His first words standing on the moon were, “That’s one small step for man, a giant leap for mankind.”

    Twenty minutes after he stepped down, Aldrin followed. “Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful,” he said. “A magnificent desolation.”

    He remained out for one hour and 44 minutes.

    Their spacecraft Eagle landed on the moon at 4:18 p.m., and they were out of it and on the surface some six hours later.

    At the end, mission control granted them extra time on the lunar surface. Armstrong was given 15 extra minutes, Aldrin 12.

    Even while they were on the surface, the seismometer they installed to study the moon’s interior was picking up the shudders created by Aldrin as he hammered tubes into the lunar crust to take soil samples.

    Earlier, mission control reported that a laser beam shot from earth to the moon had been reflected back by a small mirror set on the surface by the astronauts. But scientists at Lick Observatory in California later said the initial test had failed because the beam was 50 miles off target.

    There were humorous moments in the awkward climbing out and in the spacecraft. When Aldrin backed out of the hatch, he said he was “making sure not to lock it on the way out.”

    Armstrong, on the surface, laughed. “A pretty good thought,” he said.

    Once back in the spaceship they began immediately to repressurize the cabin with oxygen. They stowed the samples of rocks and soil.

    “We’ve got about 20 pounds of carefully selected, if not documented samples,” Armstrong said, referring to the contents of one of two boxes filled with lunar material.

    The minutes behind were unforgettable for them, and for the world.

    The moments ahead were still full of hazard. Monday, at 1:55 p.m., they are scheduled to blast off from the moon to catch up with their orbiting mothership above for the trip home.

    President Nixon’s voice came to the ears of the astronauts on the moon from the Oval Room at the White House.

    “This has to be the most historic telephone call ever made,” he said. “I just can’t tell you how proud I am… Because of what you have done the heavens have become part of man’s world. As you talk to us from the Sea of Tranquillity, it inspires us to redouble our efforts to bring peace and tranquility to man.

    “All the people on earth are surely one in their pride of what you have done, and one in their prayers that you will return safely…”

    Aldrin replied, “Thank you Mr. President. It is a privilege to represent the people of all peaceable nations.” Armstrong added his thanks.

    Armstrong’s steps were cautious at first. He almost shuffled.

    “The surface is fine and powdered, like powdered charcoal to the soles of the foot,” he said. “I can see my footprints of my boots in the fine sandy particles.” Armstrong read from the plaque on the side of Eagle, the spacecraft that had brought them to the surface. In a steady voice, he said, “Here man first set foot on the moon, July, 1969. We came in peace for all mankind.” As in the moments he walked alone, Armstrong’s voice was all that was heard from the lunar surface.

    He appeared phosphorescent in the blinding sunlight. He walked carefully at first in the gravity of the moon, only one-sixth as strong as on earth. Then he tried wide gazelle-like leaps.

    Aldrin tried a kind of kangaroo-hop, but found it unsatisfactory. “The so-called kangaroo-hop doesn’t seem to work as well as the more conventional pace,” he said. “It would get rather tiring after several hundred.”

    In the lesser gravity of the moon, each of the men, 165 pounders on Earth, weighed something over 25 pounds on the moon.

    Armstrong began the rock picking on the lunar surface. Aldrin joined him using a small scoop to put lunar soil in a plastic bag.

    Above them, invisible and nearly ignored, was Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Collins, 38, keeping his lonely patrol around the moon for the moment when his companions blast-off and return to him for the trip back home. Collins said he saw a small white object on the moon, but didn’t think it was the spacecraft. It was in the wrong place.

    Back in Houston, where the nearly half-moon rode the sky in its zenith, Mrs. Jan Armstrong watched her husband on television. “I can’t believe it is really happening,” she said.

    Armstrong surveyed the rocky, rugged scene around him. “It has a stark beauty all its own,” he said. “It’s different. But it’s very pretty out here.”

    They took pictures of each other, and Aldrin shot views of the spacecraft against the lunar background.

    In a world where temperatures vary some 500 degrees, from 243 degrees above zero in sunlight, to 279 below in shadow, the men in the spacesuits felt comfortable.

    Aldrin reported, “In general, time spent in the shadow doesn’t seem to have any thermal effects inside the suit. There is a tendency to feel cooler in the shadow than out of the sun.”

