What did Neil Armstrong really say when he took his first step on the moon?

Millions on Earth who listened to him on TV or radio heard this :

“That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”

But after returning from space, Armstrong said that wasn’t what he had planned to say. He said there was a lost word in his famous one-liner from the moon: “That’s one small step for ‘a’ man.” It’s just that people just didn’t hear it.”

During a 30th anniversary gathering in 1999, the Apollo 11 commander acknowledged that he didn’t hear himself say it either when he listened to the transmission from the July 20, 1969, moon landing.

“The ‘a’ was intended,” Armstrong said. “I thought I said it. I can’t hear it when I listen on the radio reception here on Earth, so I’ll be happy if you just put it in parentheses.”

The 50th anniversary of man's walk on the moon
Astronaut Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin Jr. poses for a photograph beside the U.S. flag deployed on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission on July 20, 1969. Aldrin and fellow astronaut Neil Armstrong were the first men to walk on the lunar surface, where temperatures ranged from 243 degrees above to 279 degrees below zero. Astronaut Michael Collins flew the command module. July 20, 2019 will mark the 50th anniversary of the historic footstep. Neil A. Armstrong, AP
On July 16, 1969, Neil Armstrong waving in front, heads for the van that will take the crew to the rocket for launch to the moon at Kennedy Space Center in Merritt Island, Fla. Armstrong would become the first of 12 Americans to walk on the moon from 1969 to 1972. AP
Thousands of newsmen and photographers line the banks of a lagoon at the Cape Kennedy Press Site on July 16, 1969 as the Saturn 5 Rocket with Apollo 11 astronauts aboard thunders from its launch pad three and a half miles away. AP
The Apollo 11 Lunar Module ascent stage is photographed from the command service module during rendezvous in lunar orbit, July 20, 1969. The large dark colored area in the background is Smith's Sea. The Earth rises above the lunar horizon. Anonymous, AP
Astronaut Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., lunar module pilot, descends the steps of the Lunar Module ladder to walk on the moon, July 20, 1969. This picture was taken by astronaut Neil A. Armstrong with a 70mm surface camera. Neil A. Armstrong, AP
A footprint left by one of the astronauts of the Apollo 11 mission shows in the soft, powder surface of the moon on July 20, 1969. Commander Neil A. Armstrong and Air Force Col. Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin Jr. became the first men to walk on the moon after blasting off from Cape Kennedy, Fla., on July 16, 1969. They headed back home from the lunar surface on July 21, 1969. The end of man's first voyage to another planet ended with a splashdown 950 miles southwest of Hawaii, thus achieving President John F. Kennedy's challenge to land men on the moon before the end of the 1960s. Anonymous, AP
A crowd in Central Park, New York, waits for news that the Apollo 11 crew has landed on the moon, July 20, 1969. Marty Lederhandler, AP
Excited fans stand and cheer the announcement over the public address system of a safe lunar landing for Apollo 11, during the Philadelphia Phillies-Chicago Cubs doubleheader at Connie Mack Stadium in Philadelphia, July 20, 1969. Bill Ingraham, AP
American servicemen pause on a downtown Saigon, Vietnam street to read a local newspaper account of the Apollo 11 lunar landing, July 21, 1969. From left are Air Force Sgt. Michael Chivaris, Clinton, Mass.; Army Spec. 4 Andrew Hutchins, Middlebury, Vt.; Air Force Sgt. John Whalin, Indianapolis, Ind.; and Army Spec. 4 Lloyd Newton, Roseburg, Ore. Hugh Van Es, AP
A sidewalk cafe in the center of Milan, Italy, placed a TV set outdoors to follow the 24-hour program the Italian Radio and Television Service arranged to follow the Apollo 11 astronauts' moon landing, July 20, 1969. Few people went to bed during the night as hundreds gathered in front of the many outdoor TV sets to take advantage of the cooler night air. AP
A family in Tokyo watches their TV screen, where President Richard Nixon is superimposed on a live TV broadcast of the Apollo 11 astronauts' salute from the moon, July 21, 1969. AP
In this July 20, 1969 photo, taken from a television monitor, Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong, right, trudges across the surface of the moon. Edwin E. Aldrin is seen closer to the craft. AP
Astronaut Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., lunar module pilot, stands on the lunar surface after the Apollo 11 landing on July 20, 1969. The Lunar Module is seen in the background. AP
Astronaut Edwin Aldrin walks by the footpad of the Apollo 11 Lunar Module. NASA, AP
Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin carries scientific experiments to a deployment site south of the lunar module Eagle. One experiment involved the inner composition of the moon, and another tried to determine the exact distance from Earth. Photo was taken by Neil Armstrong of the Apollo 11 mission on July 20, 1969. Neil Armstrong, AP
View of the Earth from the moon, taken from Apollo 11 in July of 1969. AP
The front page of The Detroit News, July 21, 1969.
The front page of The Detroit News, July 21, 1969. The Detroit News
U.S. Navy personnel, protected by biological isolation garments, recover the Apollo 11 crew from the re-entry vehicle, which landed safely in the Pacific Ocean on July 24, 1969, after an eight-day mission to the moon. AP
The Apollo 11 crew waits at the command module to be picked up by U.S. Navy personnel in the Pacific Ocean on July 24, 1969. AP
Apollo 11 astronauts stand next to their spacecraft in 1969, from left: Col. Edwin E. Aldrin, lunar module pilot; Neil Armstrong, flight commander; and Lt. Michael Collins, command module pilot. Anonymous, AP
President Richard Nixon looks at the Apollo 11 astronauts in the isolation unit aboard the USS Hornet after splashdown and recovery, July 24, 1969. The astronauts, from left, are Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin. AP
The Apollo 11 crew in their isolation trailer, from left: Neil Armstrong, Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin and Michael Collins, are greeted by their wives Pat Collins, left, Jan Armstrong and Joan Aldrin, after the spacemen arrived at Ellington AFB near the Manned Spacecraft Center, Houston, Texas, on July 27, 1969. Dave Taylor, AP
New Yorkers line 42nd Street to cheer Apollo 11 astronauts, Aug. 13, 1969. In the lead car from left are: Edwin Aldrin, Michael Collins and Neil Armstrong, who return the greeting with waves. The motorcade traveled east on 42nd Street, toward the United Nations. AP
Amid ticker tape and American flags, Apollo 11 astronauts wave to revelers during a parade up lower Broadway on Aug. 13, 1969, in New York. The spacemen, from left, are Michael Collins, Edwin Aldrin Jr. and Neil A. Armstrong. Eddie Adams, AP
Apollo 11 astronauts, from left, Edwin Buzz Aldrin, Mike Collins and Neil Armstrong pose for photographers at the Space and Rocket Center, Saturday, July 15, 1989, Huntsville, Ala. Armstrong and Aldrin were the first men to walk on the moon; Collins piloted the command module. Dave Martin, AP
Apollo 11 astronauts Michael Collins, left, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin are awarded the Samuel P. Langley medal at a ceremony at the Smithsonian's Air and Space Museum in Washington, July 20, 1999. The event marked the 30th anniversary of the historic 1969 mission to the moon. The three were presented with the highest honor bestowed by the Smithsonian Board of Regents, by Vice President Al Gore at the ceremony. Doug Mills, AP
From left, Buzz Aldrin, Michael Collins and Neil Armstrong gather in the White House Oval Office in Washington, on July 20, 2009, the 40th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. Alex Brandon, AP
Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin speaks to a reporter in front of the Saturn 5 Aft End, the F-1 rocket engines of the first stage of the Apollo 11/Saturn 5 launch vehicle, July 20, 2004, in Washington. While Neil Armstrong passed away in 2012, both Michael Collins, 89, and Aldrin, 80, are alive today. Manuel Bacle Ceneta, AP
Visitors gather around the Apollo 11 command module Columbia that carried astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins on their historic voyage to the moon and back from July 16-24, 1969, at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Air and Space Museum in Washington, Aug. 25, 2012. Manuel Balce Ceneta, AP
The console for Booster Systems Engineer, the first position on the first row known as "The Trench," has an overview of the display and projection screens as workers continue restoring the Apollo mission control room to replicate the Apollo mission era 50 years ago at the NASA Johnson Space Center, June 17, 2019, in Houston. The screens are displaying, from left, spacecraft telemetry data, the position of astronauts in relation to Lunar Lander while on the moon and the position of the Command Module as it orbits the moon. Michael Wyke, AP
    While it seems no one heard the “a,” some research backs Armstrong. In 2006, a computer analysis of sound waves found evidence that Armstrong said what he said he said. NASA has also stood by the moonwalker.

    Armstrong, who died in 2012 at age 82, said he came up with the statement himself. In a 2001 NASA oral history, he said NASA discouraged coaching astronauts, a position reflected in a NASA memo. It cited how “the truest emotion … is what the explorer feels within himself.”

    “I thought about it after landing,” Armstrong said about his famous line. “And because we had a lot of other things to do, it was not something that I really concentrated on, but just something that was kind of passing around subliminally or in the background. But it, you know, was a pretty simple statement, talking about stepping off something. Why, it wasn’t a very complex thing. It was what it was.”

