2 workers die after being trapped in grain silo
The workers became trapped Friday morning inside the silo operated by The Andersons in Toledo
Associated Press
Published 3:33 p.m. ET July 19, 2019
Toledo, Ohio – A shipping business in Ohio says two workers died after they were trapped in a silo filled with grain.
The workers became trapped Friday morning inside the silo operated by The Andersons in Toledo.
A Toledo fire department spokesman says rescue crews spent nearly two hours trying to reach the men. He says at one point they were able to make contact with one of the workers.
Rescue crews had brought in special equipment to try to stop the grain from collapsing on the men.
A statement released by The Andersons says the company is shaken by the loss of two of its workers.
The company says it will work authorities to investigate what happened.
