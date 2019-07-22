Share This Story!
State says not so fast on fake German heiress’ Netflix deal
Prosecutors say proceeds from the production should go to the Manhattan banks and hotels Anna Sorokin defrauded
Associated Press
Published 3:25 p.m. ET July 22, 2019
New York – Prosecutors want to prevent the fake German heiress and convicted swindler Anna Sorokin from profiting from her highly publicized case.
The New York Attorney General’s Office recently invoked a state law that forbids criminals from profiting off their crimes in a court challenge to a Netflix deal Sorokin signed last year.
Prosecutors say proceeds from the production should go to the Manhattan banks and hotels Sorokin defrauded out of nearly $200,000.
A message was sent to Sorokin’s attorney Monday seeking comment.
Sorokin lived a lavish lifestyle in New York’s high society and duped banks and celebrities into believing she was a wealthy heiress.
She was sentenced in May to four to 12 years in prison after being convicted of grand larceny and theft.
