El Paso, Texas – Police say they’ve received reports of multiple shooters at an El Paso shopping complex and are urging the public to stay away from the area.

The El Paso Police Department tweeted Saturday that officers are at the Cielo Vista Mall area and that it is still an active shooter scene.

Authorities haven’t given any information about possible shooting victims.

El Paso is in West Texas along the border with Mexico.

