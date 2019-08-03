Share This Story!
Police: Multiple shooters reported in Texas shopping complex
El Paso police tweeted that officers were responding to an active shooting scene and advised people to stay away from the Cielo Vista Mall area
The Associated Press
Published 2:26 p.m. ET Aug. 3, 2019 | Updated 2:27 p.m. ET Aug. 3, 2019
El Paso, Texas – Police say they’ve received reports of multiple shooters at an El Paso shopping complex and are urging the public to stay away from the area.
The El Paso Police Department tweeted Saturday that officers are at the Cielo Vista Mall area and that it is still an active shooter scene.
Authorities haven’t given any information about possible shooting victims.
El Paso is in West Texas along the border with Mexico.
