USA Today HQ evacuated after reports of man with weapon
Mclean, Va. – The headquarters of USA Today was evacuated Wednesday afternoon as police responded to reports of a man with a weapon in the building.
The newspaper reported that alarms sounded and police squad cars converged on the scene as employees waited outside. Law enforcement officers with rifles and body armor patrolled the area and a helicopter hovered overhead.
Fairfax County police said officers were working to clear the building. The department tweeted shortly after 1 p.m. that so far officers hadn’t found “evidence of any acts of violence or injuries.”
USA Today publisher Gannett Co. (which also owns the Detroit Free Press) announced late Monday that it would sell itself to New Media Investment Group Inc. in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $1.9 billion including debt. The agreement combines the two largest newspaper publishers in America and comes just three months after Gannett successfully rebuffed a proxy fight launched by an Alden Global-backed newspaper group in a bid to force the board to consider its $12 a share takeover offer.
The companies said Monday that the merger will cut up to $300 million in costs annually and help speed up a digital transformation.
Gannett has a partnership with MediaNews Group, owner of the The Detroit News, to combine business operations of the two Detroit newspapers. The newsrooms remain separately owned and independent.
This story will be updated.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.