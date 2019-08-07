Sections of a USA Today newspapers rest together, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in Norwood, Mass. (Photo: Steven Senne, AP)

Mclean, Va. – The headquarters of USA Today was evacuated Wednesday afternoon as police responded to reports of a man with a weapon in the building.

The newspaper reported that alarms sounded and police squad cars converged on the scene as employees waited outside. Law enforcement officers with rifles and body armor patrolled the area and a helicopter hovered overhead.

Fairfax County police said officers were working to clear the building. The department tweeted shortly after 1 p.m. that so far officers hadn’t found “evidence of any acts of violence or injuries.”

We are responding to reports of a man with weapon at the Gannett Building located at 7950 Jones Branch Drive in McLean. Please avoid the area, updates to follow #FCPDpic.twitter.com/cwz3c9wdUx — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) August 7, 2019

UPDATE: We are working to investigate this reported threat. Officers are currently working to clear the building. At this time, we have found no evidence of any acts of violence or injuries. #FCPD#FairfaxCountypic.twitter.com/CbCfsO2etj — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) August 7, 2019

USA Today publisher Gannett Co. (which also owns the Detroit Free Press) announced late Monday that it would sell itself to New Media Investment Group Inc. in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $1.9 billion including debt. The agreement combines the two largest newspaper publishers in America and comes just three months after Gannett successfully rebuffed a proxy fight launched by an Alden Global-backed newspaper group in a bid to force the board to consider its $12 a share takeover offer.

The companies said Monday that the merger will cut up to $300 million in costs annually and help speed up a digital transformation.

Gannett has a partnership with MediaNews Group, owner of the The Detroit News, to combine business operations of the two Detroit newspapers. The newsrooms remain separately owned and independent.

This story will be updated.

