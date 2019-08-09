Stamford, Conn. – A Connecticut man charged in connection with the disappearance of his estranged wife has lost a bid to obtain her medical records as his lawyer looks into possible scenarios of why she vanished.

Fotis Dulos arrives at Superior Court in Stamford on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, have been charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in the disappearance of his wife, Jennifer Dulos. (Photo: Melanie Stengel, AP)

A state judge on Friday rejected Fotis Dulos’ request for Jennifer Dulos’ records and postponed taking action on a gag order requested by a prosecutor concerned about public comments made by Fotis Dulos’ lawyer, Norman Pattis.

Jennifer Dulos has been missing since May. (Photo: AP)

Pattis has suggested Jennifer Dulos may have staged her disappearance to raise suspicions about Fotis Dulos during their contentious divorce and custody proceedings involving their five children.

Jennifer Dulos has been missing since May 24, when she was last seen in New Canaan.

Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, have pleaded not guilty to evidence tampering and hindering prosecution charges.

