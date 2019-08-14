Dayton, Ohio – A friend of the Dayton gunman who authorities say helped assemble the weapon used in the massacre will remain in jail on a charge unrelated to the shooting.

A U.S. magistrate judge on Wednesday continued a detention hearing until Thursday for Ethan Kollie after an agreement couldn’t be reached on his release.

This August 2019 photo provided by the Dayton Police Department shows the firearm used by Connor Betts in a mass shooting in a popular entertainment district on Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. (Photo: AP)

This undated booking photo provided by the Montgomery County Sheriff shows Ethan Kollie. Federal agents say Kollie, a longtime friend of Dayton, Ohio, gunman, Connor Betts, bought the body armor, a 100-round magazine and a gun accessory used in a mass shooting, but thereâ€™s no indication that the man knew that his friend was planning a massacre. (Photo: AP)

Investigators say there’s no evidence that Kollie knew what gunman Connor Betts had planned. But they say Kollie lied on a federal firearms form while buying a pistol not used in the shooting.

A defense attorney says Kollie was shocked that Betts carried out the shooting.

Authorities say they discovered that Kollie had lied on the form while investigating the Aug. 4 shooting in Dayton that left nine dead before officers shot and killed the gunman.

