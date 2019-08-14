Sacramento, Calif. – The head of California public schools wants to change what would be the nation’s first statewide ethnic studies curriculum after Jewish lawmakers complained that the proposed lessons are anti-Semitic.
State Superintendent Tony Thurmond said Wednesday that he will recommend removing sections that the California Legislative Jewish Caucus finds objectionable.
Caucus members say the proposed curriculum reflects an anti-Jewish bias and reinforces negative stereotypes while singling out Israel for criticism.
The proposal went to a Board of Education advisory commission in May, and it’s seeking public comments through Thursday.
The curriculum has drawn other criticism, including from a conservative researcher who says it lumps in capitalism with racism and white supremacy.
