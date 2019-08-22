Fargo, N.D. – The North Dakota Supreme Court has thrown out the life sentence given to a man whose girlfriend cut the baby from the womb of an unsuspecting neighbor.

William Hoehn, of Fargo, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit kidnapping in the August 2017 attack on Savanna Greywind, who died of her injuries but whose baby survived. He entered the plea before a jury acquitted him of conspiracy to commit murder.

In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo, William Hoehn testifies in District Court in Fargo, N.D., during his trial for conspiracy to commit murder of Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind, a 22-year-old who's baby was cut from her womb. The North Dakota Supreme Court has thrown out a life sentence for Hoehn, convicted in August of 2017, of conspiring to kidnap a baby that his girlfriend had cut from their neighbor's body and lying to police about it. (Photo: Michael Vosburg, AP, File)

Hoehn’s girlfriend, Brooke Crews, admitted that she sliced Greywind’s baby from her womb.

Hoehn had faced a maximum 21 years behind bars, but Judge Tom Olson granted prosecutors’ request to label Hoehn a dangerous offender, enhancing his maximum sentence to life with the possibility of parole.

The state Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Hoehn shouldn’t have received that designation and ordered that he be resentenced.

