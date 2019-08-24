Virginia marks arrival of first enslaved Africans, creates black history commission
Hampton, Va. – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and other state officials are observing the arrival of enslaved Africans to what is now Virginia 400 years ago.
Northam said he signed a directive Saturday to create a commission on African American history in the state. He says it will review educational standards and instructional practices to teach black history in the state.
Northam says the state must ensure that all students develop a full understanding of the African American voices that contribute to the nation’s story.
He made the announcement at the 2019 African Landing Commemorative Ceremony in Hampton.
The landing in August 1619 is considered a pivotal moment that presaged a system of race-based slavery.
