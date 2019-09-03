The U.S. sanctioned the Iran Space Agency and two affiliated research groups on Tuesday, following a tweet in which President Donald Trump appeared to mock the failure of an Iranian rocket launch.
The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control said it had added the space agency, the Iranian Astronautics Research Institute and the Iran Space Research Center to its sanctions list. The office didn’t say why the organizations were sanctioned.
Trump denied in a tweet last week that the U.S. played any role in the recent explosion of an Iranian rocket on its launchpad. He included what appeared to be a remarkably detailed image in his tweet that showed the damaged launch site.
Tensions have escalated between the U.S. and Iran as the Trump administration ratchets up financial pressure on the country following the president’s exit from the 2015 nuclear accord.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/nation/2019/09/03/us-sanctions-iran-space-agency-launch-trump-mocked/40066893/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.