The U.S. sanctioned the Iran Space Agency and two affiliated research groups on Tuesday, following a tweet in which President Donald Trump appeared to mock the failure of an Iranian rocket launch.

The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control said it had added the space agency, the Iranian Astronautics Research Institute and the Iran Space Research Center to its sanctions list. The office didn’t say why the organizations were sanctioned.

This image taken from the Twitter account of President Donald J. Trump, @realDonaldTrump, shows an undated photo of the aftermath of an explosion at Iran's Imam Khomeini Space Center in the country's Semnan province. The explosion Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, left the smoldering remains of a rocket on a launch pad at the center, which was to conduct a U.S.-criticized satellite launch. (Photo: AP)

Trump denied in a tweet last week that the U.S. played any role in the recent explosion of an Iranian rocket on its launchpad. He included what appeared to be a remarkably detailed image in his tweet that showed the damaged launch site.

Tensions have escalated between the U.S. and Iran as the Trump administration ratchets up financial pressure on the country following the president’s exit from the 2015 nuclear accord.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/nation/2019/09/03/us-sanctions-iran-space-agency-launch-trump-mocked/40066893/