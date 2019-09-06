St. Louis officer pleads guilty to covering up attack
St. Louis – A St. Louis police officer has pleaded guilty to a federal crime for covering up an attack on an undercover officer during a 2017 protest.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Bailey Colletta entered the plea Friday, admitting that she lied to the FBI and a federal grand jury investigating the attack on Officer Luther Hall.
Colletta was among four officers charged in the case . The trial for the other three – Dustin Boone, Randy Hays and Christopher Myers – begins Dec. 2.
Court documents say Hall claimed he was beaten “like Rodney King” when fellow officers mistook him for a protester. The attack happened during a protest following the acquittal of Jason Stockley, a former St. Louis officer who had been accused of fatally shooting a black suspect.
