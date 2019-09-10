Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Bull’s creator will oversee repairs after vandal’s attack
Police say 42-year-old Tevon Varlack of Texas bashed the bull repeatedly with a metal banjo-like object Saturday, leaving the beast with a gash
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Bull’s creator will oversee repairs after vandal’s attack
Associated Press
Published 12:56 p.m. ET Sept. 10, 2019 | Updated 1:01 p.m. ET Sept. 10, 2019
New York – The artist who created New York’s Charging Bull sculpture will oversee repairs to the statue after a vandal damaged it with a metal banjo.
The head of a downtown Manhattan business association says artist Arturo Di Modica plans to travel from Sicily at the end of the month to supervise repairs to the bull.
Police say 42-year-old Tevon Varlack of Texas bashed the bull repeatedly with a metal banjo-like object Saturday. The attack left the bronze beast with a gash at the base of its right horn.
Bowling Green Alliance chairman Arthur Piccolo said Tuesday that the upstate New York foundry Polich Tallix has been retained to repair the statue.
Varlack was charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. Legal Aid lawyers who are representing him declined to comment.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/nation/2019/09/10/bulls-creator-will-oversee-repairs-vandals-attack/40108309/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.