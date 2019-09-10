New York – The artist who created New York’s Charging Bull sculpture will oversee repairs to the statue after a vandal damaged it with a metal banjo.

The head of a downtown Manhattan business association says artist Arturo Di Modica plans to travel from Sicily at the end of the month to supervise repairs to the bull.

A visitor at the popular lower Manhattan sculpture "Charging Bull" poses for a photo Sunday, Sept. 12, 2019, in New York. The sculpture was damaged over the horn, at left, after a man attacked it with a banjo and was taken into custody. (Photo: Craig Ruttle, AP)

Police say 42-year-old Tevon Varlack of Texas bashed the bull repeatedly with a metal banjo-like object Saturday. The attack left the bronze beast with a gash at the base of its right horn.

Bowling Green Alliance chairman Arthur Piccolo said Tuesday that the upstate New York foundry Polich Tallix has been retained to repair the statue.

Varlack was charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. Legal Aid lawyers who are representing him declined to comment.

