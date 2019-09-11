Tallahassee, Fla. – Authorities in Florida’s capital city say five people were taken to a hospital for treatment following stabbings at a building supply business in an industrial park.

A spokeswoman for Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare says none of the victims are in critical condition after the stabbing Wednesday morning at a Dyke Industries facility in Tallahassee.

Dyke Industries in Tallahassee, Florida. (Photo: Google)

Hospital spokeswoman Danielle Buchanan says one victim is in serious condition, two are in fair condition and another two are in good condition.

The suspect has been taken into custody.

Tallahassee police spokesman Officer Damon Miller wouldn’t say what the motive or what weapon was used.

The stabbing took place at Dyke Industries, according to the police. The business distributes residential and commercial building supplies, such as doors and windows, according to the company’s website. A company representative didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

